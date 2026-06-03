NPA to face GCAA in UGCFL season 2 third-place playoff

The semi-finals of the University of Ghana Corporate Football League (UGCFL) Season 2 delivered an exciting evening of football, with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) set to battle for third place after suffering defeats to Wilmar Africa and the Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC), respectively.

In the first semi-final, Wilmar Africa took on GCAA in a tightly contested encounter. Wilmar dominated possession and created several opportunities in the opening half, but GCAA's resilient defence ensured the game remained goalless at the break.

Wilmar's persistence paid off in the second half when Richard Brianoo broke the deadlock in the 47th minute. Just four minutes later, Roland Tetteh doubled the advantage to put Wilmar firmly in control. GCAA pushed forward in search of a response, but Wilmar held on comfortably to secure a deserved 2-0 victory and a place in the final.

The second semi-final between NPA and GAFOSC was equally competitive. NPA enjoyed the better of the first-half chances but failed to convert their dominance into goals.

GAFOSC made the breakthrough early in the second half through L/CPL Gabriel A. Teye, whose strike ultimately proved decisive. NPA mounted sustained pressure in search of an equaliser, but GAFOSC's disciplined defensive display ensured they held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Attention now turns to the third-place playoff, where NPA and GCAA will compete for the bronze medal and a strong finish to their campaign.

Meanwhile, Wilmar Africa and GAFOSC will face off in the grand final for the UGCFL Season 2 title on Friday, 5 June 2026, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.