Wilmar Africa crowned UGCFL Season Two champions

Wilmar Africa marked a dream debut season in the University of Ghana Corporate Football League (UGCFL) by defeating Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club 1-0 to claim the Season Two title.

The newcomers produced a disciplined and composed performance to overcome one of the competition’s most experienced sides in a tightly contested final.

The opening half offered few clear-cut chances, with both teams struggling to find a breakthrough despite enjoying periods of possession.

Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club controlled large spells of the game but found it difficult to turn their dominance into meaningful opportunities, while Wilmar remained compact and patient.

After a goalless first half, Wilmar returned from the break with greater attacking intent and gradually took control of proceedings.

Their sustained pressure eventually paid off midway through the second half when Rolland Tetteh found the back of the net to give Wilmar a deserved lead.

The goal proved decisive.

Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the closing stages, but Wilmar’s defence stood firm, repelling repeated attacks to preserve their slender advantage.

At the final whistle, jubilant celebrations erupted as Wilmar secured their maiden UGCFL title, completing a remarkable first season in the competition.

Earlier, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) claimed the bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the third-place play-off.

Kingsley Nyame handed NPA an early lead before GCAA levelled from the penalty spot. However, NPA captain Tijani Shaibu restored his side’s advantage with a superb long-range strike that ultimately sealed victory.

NPA also had a penalty saved after the kick was taken before the referee’s signal, but they held on to secure third place and improve on last season’s fourth-place finish

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.