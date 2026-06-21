Ablakwa hails UG School of Performing Arts for reenactment of Transatlantic Slave Trade

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has praised the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts for what he described as a masterful reenactment of the transatlantic slave trade staged at the Osu Castle during the Next Steps Juneteenth commemoration.
According to him, the performance has attracted widespread international recognition, with invitations already coming from several countries, including Barbados, Jamaica and the United States.
“I congratulate the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts for that masterful reenactment of the transatlantic enslavement at the Osu Castle during the Next Steps Juneteenth commemoration,” he said.
Mr Ablakwa noted that the production showcased the depth of Ghana’s creative talent and cultural heritage.
“Their brilliant performance is receiving wide international acclaim with invitations already pouring in from multiple countries including Barbados, Jamaica and the US. Really proud of Ghana’s outstanding diverse talents,” he added.
The Minister also extended Father’s Day wishes to men across the country, commending their dedication to family and society.
“May I wish all our hardworking and caring men a Happy Father’s Day,” he said.
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