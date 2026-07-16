Ablakwa is among my hardest-working ministers – President Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has praised Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing him as one of the hardest-working members of his administration whose efforts have advanced Ghana’s interests on the international stage.
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Juapong Model Market in the Volta Region, Mahama said the minister has consistently delivered results in every assignment entrusted to him.
The President commended Mr Ablakwa for what he described as his exceptional commitment to serving Ghana.
“Being here, I must tell you that he is among my hardest-working ministers. In every critical assignment that I have given him, it is he who has done the legwork,” the President said.
Mahama singled out Ablakwa’s role in securing international backing for Ghana’s resolution on reparations at the United Nations, saying the Foreign Affairs Minister successfully engaged countries to support the initiative.
He also credited the North Tongu MP with leading efforts to evacuate Ghanaians caught in conflict areas, describing the operation as a major diplomatic achievement.
“The repatriation of our citizens… it was he who did the legwork. He arranged the charter flights to airlift our citizens safely home,” the President stated.
Mahama further revealed that Ablakwa had procured 100 deep freezers for traders who would be affected by the redevelopment of the Juapong Market, describing the gesture as support to help cushion them during the construction period.
The President thanked the minister for his dedication and urged residents to continue supporting the development initiatives being rolled out in the constituency.
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