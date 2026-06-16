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Ghana records at least 13 university student deaths since 2024 as campus safety fears mount

Source: JoyNews Research  
  16 June 2026 10:14am
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At least 13 students at Ghana's public universities have died from non-natural causes since 2024, according media reports analysed by JoyNews Research.

Road accidents, suicides and a handful of attacks account for most of them, and a run of recent deaths has left students, parents and university authorities worried about safety on the country's campuses. The count covers deaths from external causes and leaves out those blamed on illness.

The deaths span Ghana's biggest institutions: the University of Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education, Winneba. The numbers climbed in 2024, when six students died, the worst year on record. Four died in 2025, and three have died in the first half of 2026.

Recorded deaths since 2024

DateStudentUniversityCauseInvestigation status
Feb 2024Priscilla (Business Admin, L100)KNUSTHit by speeding vehicle at Ayeduase; driver fledHit-and-run; investigation reported, no outcome public
Apr 16, 2024Unnamed studentUENR (Sunyani)Killed in suspected armed-robbery ambush returning from field tripOne suspect arrested; counselling offered to survivors
Jul 9, 2024Adzo AhadzieKNUSTKnocked off bicycle by vehicle on campus roadOn-campus road fatality; no outcome public
Dec 2024Afia Dedaa Osae-AtuahKNUSTStruck by speeding trotro; captured on CCTVRoad fatality; no outcome public
Feb 27, 2025Joana Deladem YabaniKNUSTStrangled; body found near campus buildingBoyfriend charged with murder, remanded; awaiting Attorney-General's advice
Apr 16, 2025Unnamed male (L100)UEW (Winneba)Suicide by hanging in hall of residenceBody handed to Winneba Police; investigation opened
~Apr 2025Horlali WisdomUniv. of Ghana (Legon)Car accident (L400 Education student)Road fatality; no outcome public
Mar 2025Unnamed studentSunyani Technical Univ.Reported suicideReferenced in coverage; details limited
2025Two further reported deathsKNUSTPart of cluster cited in national coverageDetails limited in reports
Feb 8, 2026Ransford Amankwah AsomaniKNUSTFell from 2nd floor of off-campus hostelAutopsy ordered to determine cause
Mar 5, 2026Kweku MensahUCC (Cape Coast)Motorcycle collided with bus on campusUCC Police and MTTD investigating; post-mortem pending
Jun 11–12, 2026Innocentia AvinuUCC (Cape Coast)Found dead at Hutchland Beach after leaving hostel39-year-old man arrested Jun 15; minister ordered full probe; post-mortem pending

Source: review of Ghanaian media reports. Not an official or exhaustive count. Some deaths occurred just off campus or in transit. Causes shown as reported; several remain under investigation.

KNUST has lost the most. Between late 2024 and early 2025 it recorded four student deaths in roughly five months. They ranged from road crashes, some caught on CCTV and shared widely online, to the killing of Joana Deladem Yabani, a final-year student whose body was found near a campus building in February 2025.

Her boyfriend, also a KNUST student, was arrested and charged with murder. He has been remanded several times while prosecutors wait for advice from the Attorney-General's office. The case drew national anger and prompted women's rights groups to demand justice.

Most of the deaths were road and traffic accidents, several on or near campus roads. Suicides come next. Reports have tied a number of them to relationship breakups and the strain of academic and mental-health pressures. In April 2025, a first-year UEW student hanged himself in his hall of residence, one of several suicides that have pushed students to demand better counselling. The rest include drownings and a fatal fall.

According to a JoyNews Research review, universities have generally responded by launching investigations, ordering post-mortems and promising tighter security. When suspected armed robbers attacked a University of Energy and Natural Resources student returning from a field trip in 2024, the university said police had arrested a suspect and that survivors were being offered counselling.

The deaths have fed a wider argument about whether Ghana's universities do enough to support student mental health, with student leaders calling for better security, brighter campus lighting and easier access to counselling. The real number is probably higher. Checks show there are no publicly available database that keeps official record of university student deaths, so this count rests only on cases that made the news.

The most recent case has drawn the heaviest public attention. Innocentia Avinu, a 20-year-old second-year student at the University of Cape Coast, was last seen leaving her hostel on June 11 to meet someone off campus. Her body washed ashore at Hutchland Beach near Cape Coast the next day. Police said an initial examination found no visible injuries and dismissed online claims that body parts had been removed, urging the public to stop spreading unverified information while a post-mortem is carried out.

On June 15, police said they had arrested a 39-year-old man who, according to preliminary investigations, picked the student up from her hostel and drove her to the beach where she was last seen alive. Officers said the investigation was continuing.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has ordered a full, transparent investigation and directed UCC to cooperate fully with the police. The university has said it is working with investigators and has assured students and staff of their safety as it reviews security around the campus and its hostels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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