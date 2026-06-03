GNFS issues flood alert, activates emergency lines following heavy downpour in Accra

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has issued a public safety alert following heavy rainfall in Accra, warning residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures against possible flash floods.

In a notice released on Tuesday evening, the Service indicated that the downpour could trigger flooding in some parts of the capital and urged the public to prioritise their safety.

In light of this, the GNFS has activated its emergency response channels and encouraged residents requiring rescue, evacuation, fire, or other emergency services to contact the Service immediately through its emergency lines.

The Service reiterated the use of the national emergency number 112, as well as dedicated Fire Management Centre (FMC) lines, including 0302 772 446 and 0299 340 383.

Additional emergency numbers released by the Service are 0299 340 643, 0299 340 998, 0291 713 235, 0302 959 561, and 0302 779 637.

The Fire Service further cautioned motorists and pedestrians against attempting to cross flooded roads or walk through floodwaters, warning that such actions could place lives at risk.

"Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Your safety is paramount," the Service advised.

The alert comes as authorities continue to monitor weather conditions and potential flooding incidents across the Greater Accra Region. Residents have been encouraged to report emergencies promptly, as early calls can help save lives and property.

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