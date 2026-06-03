Ghana seeks private capital for forest restoration, carbon markets at UK Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is stepping up efforts to attract private investment into forest restoration, carbon markets and other nature-based solutions as the country seeks new sources of climate finance.
Speaking at the Ghana-UK Business Summit in London, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, said public funding alone would be insufficient to address the scale of climate challenges facing Ghana and other developing countries.
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