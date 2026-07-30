Former UCC, UHAS SRC President Abraham Nortey declares NDC parliamentary bid for Domeabra-Obom

Former Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Abraham Norman Nortey, has announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Domeabra-Obom Constituency.

Mr Nortey made his declaration in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, signalling his entry into the race for the party’s parliamentary nomination ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“Abraham Norman Nortey – Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Domeabra Obom Constituency. #NyameBɛyɛ #StrongerTogether #BuildingTheFuture,” he wrote.

His decision marks a move from student leadership and community advocacy into frontline electoral politics within the NDC.

Mr Nortey first gained prominence through student governance, serving as SRC President of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in 2019.

In November 2024, he was elected SRC President of the University of Cape Coast and was sworn into office on December 17, 2024, becoming the 62nd SRC President of the university for the 2024/2025 academic year.

His election at UCC was notable as he became the first medical student to lead the university’s SRC and one of the few student leaders in Ghana to have served as SRC President at two public universities.

Beyond student politics, Mr Nortey has been involved in community development through the Visionary Norman Foundation, a non-profit organisation he founded to support initiatives in education, healthcare and social development.

The foundation has undertaken activities including free medical screening exercises, vaccination campaigns, reproductive health education, sanitation programmes and educational support for students.

In 2026, the organisation provided scholarships and tuition support for 20 tertiary students across public universities, including the University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mr Nortey was also involved in political mobilisation activities for the NDC during the 2024 general election campaign, where he engaged with various groups including market women, transport operators, young people and party supporters.

He has a multidisciplinary academic background, having obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from UHAS.

He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) at UCC and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) at King’s University College.

His academic qualifications also include a Master of Public Health from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master of Education in Teaching in Higher Education from UCC.

Mr Nortey is also pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Health at Universidad Central de Nicaragua.

With his declaration, he joins the list of aspirants seeking the NDC’s parliamentary ticket in Domeabra-Obom as the party begins preparations towards the 2028 general election.

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