Emmanuel Acheampong Nana Adjei elected 64th UCC SRC President

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has elected Emmanuel Acheampong Nana Adjei as the 64th President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) after a keenly contested election.
Nana Adjei, a Level 300 Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Economics student, emerged victorious in the election held on June 17, 2026, on the ticket of the Nyame Tease campaign team.
His running mate, Regina Yayra Adenyo, was also elected SRC Vice President after the team secured 7,001 votes, representing 53.2 per cent of the total valid votes cast.
The President-Elect secured victories in eight out of the university’s 10 halls of residence, including Atlantic Hall, Adehye Hall, Oguaa Hall, Valco Trust Hall, Valco Hall, SRC Hall, Ghana Universities Staff Superannuation Scheme (GUSSS) Hall and University Hall Housing Medical Students (UHMS) Hall.
The Nyame Tease team also recorded strong support from UCC’s satellite campuses at Nyakrom and Dominase.
Speaking after his victory, Nana Adjei expressed appreciation to students for entrusting him with the leadership of the SRC and pledged to prioritise student welfare and academic support.
He said his administration would work to strengthen the voice of students in university governance while implementing initiatives aimed at improving campus life.
Among his key priorities are expanding scholarship and financial aid opportunities, constructing a student mini-mart to improve access to essential goods, advocating improvements in campus roads and lecture facilities, and supporting the completion of the SRC Hall Annex accommodation project.
The President-Elect also pledged to reintroduce a student data package initiative similar to one implemented under the tenure of the 62nd SRC President, Abraham Norman Nortey.
The proposed package is expected to provide students with affordable access to digital services, including data, call minutes and SMS, while he also intends to push for improved Wi-Fi connectivity across campus.
Students and stakeholders have welcomed the election outcome, expressing hope that the incoming administration will build on previous achievements and introduce interventions that enhance student welfare.
Nana Adjei and Regina Yayra Adenyo are expected to assume office after the completion of the constitutional transition process and official handing-over ceremony.
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