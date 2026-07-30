WAVVZ founder strengthens Ghana-US creative ties through fashion

Fashion entrepreneur Emmanuel Qlynton Carboo is using education, manufacturing and creative collaboration to build lasting links between Ghana and the United States.

When Emmanuel Qlynton Carboo first picked up a needle and thread, he had no idea his journey would one day see him creating garments for international stars including Steve Aoki, Wyclef Jean, Kevin Hart, Lil Durk and Cappadonna, while building creative bridges between Accra and Worcester, Massachusetts.

Today, Qlynton is the founder of three interconnected organisations: WAVVZ Concepts, a creative studio; WAVVZ Newage Creative Lab Inc., a non-profit dedicated to creative education; and WAVVZ Manufacturing, a workforce and production initiative currently in development. Together, they represent one mission: Create. Educate. Manufacture.

Born and raised in Accra, Qlynton drew his earliest inspiration from his mother, a seamstress who taught him that fashion was not just about clothing, but about solving problems, expressing identity and creating opportunities for families. After immigrating to the United States in 2012, he became a self-taught designer, learning fashion design, garment construction, embroidery, graphic design, branding, photography, videography, music production, textile printing and creative direction.

“My faith has always guided my work,” Qlynton said. “I believe creativity is a gift from God, and if we want to create something meaningful, we should remain connected to the Creator.”

He said his purpose now extends beyond designing clothing to inspiring future generations through fashion, music and visual art while creating opportunities that connect Ghana and the United States.

The idea for WAVVZ began with a simple belief that every creative idea deserves the opportunity to come to life. Qlynton initially created one-of-one garments that told stories, but he soon realised young people wanted to learn the craft as much as they wanted to own the pieces.

That experience reshaped his vision. “The greatest thing I could create wasn’t another garment. It was another creative,” he said.

Today, WAVVZ Concepts operates from Main Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, serving one of the state’s most diverse communities. Experienced immigrant master tailors work alongside young learners, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology and creative entrepreneurship.

“The moments that mean the most to me are when a young person walks through our doors with a sketch and walks out with a garment they made themselves,” Qlynton said.

Together with his wife and Executive Director, Jaribel Carboo, he has introduced more than 300 young people to creative careers through WAVVZ Newage Creative Lab. The non-profit offers programmes in sewing, embroidery, graphic design, branding, entrepreneurship, photography, videography and other creative disciplines.

One initiative he highlighted is a partnership with the Worcester Art Museum, where 12 emerging creatives are being mentored to present their own work after training in fashion design, branding, garment construction and creative collaboration with professional artists.

The City of Worcester also recognised the initiative by proclaiming 27 June as WAVVZ Newage Proclamation Day. Qlynton said the recognition honoured the collective efforts of students, artists, educators, volunteers and community partners.

Currently in Ghana, Qlynton said his visit extends beyond sourcing fabrics. He has been meeting fashion designers, graphic designers, textile artisans, photographers, educators, manufacturers and community leaders to explore how creativity, workforce development, entrepreneurship and cultural exchange can create opportunities in both countries.

“I believe Ghana has extraordinary creative talent that deserves greater global visibility,” he said.

Among the initiatives he is most excited about is a personal pilot project in which he sponsored a young designer from Kumasi, helped relocate him to Accra, arranged accommodation, supported his living expenses, provided sewing equipment and encouraged him to remain disciplined and committed to his craft.

“Since returning to Ghana, I’ve seen remarkable growth in his work and professionalism,” Qlynton said. “If one person’s life can be transformed through intentional investment and mentorship, imagine what could happen if we could support many more talented young creatives across Ghana.”

During his visit, Qlynton has also been documenting the work of mobile tailors who carry sewing machines through neighbourhoods offering alterations and repairs. He believes the tradition deserves to be preserved and elevated.

He recalled meeting about 30 children at a church service who were fascinated by his clothing. When he asked if anyone already knew how to sew, several raised their hands, including a young girl who proudly showed him a hand-stitched tote bag made with African print fabric.

Qlynton said the experience reinforced his belief that Ghana already possesses exceptional creative talent, but many young people need greater access to mentorship, resources and opportunities.

His long-term vision includes establishing a Ghana-US Creative Exchange, bringing together artists, designers, educators and entrepreneurs through workshops, exhibitions, mentorship, artist retreats, manufacturing partnerships and cultural exchange.

He is also encouraged by discussions with Ghanaian musician Samini, whose interests extend beyond music into visual art and design. They are exploring opportunities to bring multidisciplinary artists together to collaborate and inspire young creatives.

“Ultimately, my dream is simple,” Qlynton said. “I want talented young people in Ghana to have access to the same opportunities available anywhere in the world.”

Qlynton’s work reflects a broader effort to use fashion and the creative industries as tools for education, entrepreneurship and cross-cultural collaboration, strengthening ties between Ghana and the United States through skills development and innovation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.