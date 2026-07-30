VALCO is not for sale; we’re seeking a strategic investor to revive it – Armah-Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has assured management and staff of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) that the government has no intention of selling the state-owned aluminium producer.

Instead, he said Cabinet had approved the search for a strategic investor to inject the capital needed to revive the struggling company.

The Minister gave the assurance during a meeting with VALCO's management and staff at the company's conference room on 30 July 2026, following a demonstration by some workers over reports that the company was being prepared for sale.

"Nobody will sell VALCO. Not under the watch of President John Mahama. We are only looking for the right partner to help turn the company around," Mr Buah said.

According to the Minister, more than US$700 million is required to modernise the plant and restore it to full operational capacity.

He explained that VALCO is burdened by more than US$250 million in power-related debts, ageing equipment, frequent operational breakdowns and declining production, making it difficult for the company to operate sustainably.

Mr Buah said the government believes bringing on board a strategic investor is the most viable option to modernise the plant, clear its debts and create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

To ensure the interests of workers are protected throughout the process, he announced that a representative of the workforce would be added to the investor selection committee, in addition to the management representative already serving on it.

The Chief Executive Officer of VALCO, Dr Robert Sambian, welcomed the Minister's assurance and urged employees to remain calm and support the ongoing process.

"Let us all have patience. Let us go through the process, bearing in mind that ultimately it is in the interest of the workers and the future of VALCO."

Dr Sambian also assured staff that management would ensure their interests remained central throughout negotiations with any prospective investor.

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