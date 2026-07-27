National

Claims linking Ibrahim Mahama to VALCO acquisition false — Aide

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  27 July 2026 3:03pm
Founder of Engineers and Planners Ibrahim Mahama
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has categorically rejected claims that he is seeking to acquire the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), describing the allegations as false and announcing plans to pursue legal action against those responsible for circulating them.

The denial follows a demonstration by the Labour Union of VALCO during which some protesters reportedly alleged that Mr Mahama was interested in taking over the state-owned aluminium company.

In a statement issued by his Special Aide, Rafik Mahama, on Monday, July 27, the business mogul said he had neither expressed interest in acquiring VALCO nor submitted any offer to purchase the company.

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama has no such interest and has not made any such offer to acquire VALCO," the statement stressed.

False allegations

The statement described the claims as the latest in what it called a series of attempts to unfairly damage the businessman's reputation.

The release argued that the allegations sought to question Mr Mahama's integrity and draw him into unnecessary public controversy.

"Unfortunately the allegation is the latest in several vile attempts to impute the integrity of Mr Ibrahim Mahama and subject him to needless public engagements," the statement said.

Track record

Defending Mr Mahama's business interests, the statement maintained that companies associated with him had been established or acquired through lawful processes and operated in compliance with Ghana's laws.

It further said the longevity of his businesses reflected sound corporate governance and prudent management.

According to the statement, the businesses have remained operational through seven electoral cycles, demonstrating their resilience and adherence to legal and regulatory requirements.

It added that Mr Mahama remained committed to supporting Ghana's socio-economic development through investments in the country and elsewhere on the continent.

"He is committed to contributing his quota to the development of Ghana by investing in business opportunities in Ghana and beyond," the statement noted.

Legal action

Mr Mahama has instructed his legal team to initiate legal proceedings over the publication and circulation of the allegations.

The statement did not specify the individuals or organisations that would be targeted by the intended legal action but indicated that the matter would be pursued through the appropriate legal channels.

The controversy comes amid public discussions surrounding the future of VALCO, one of Ghana's strategic industrial assets, with workers expressing concerns over the company's operations and ownership. However, Mr Mahama has insisted he has no involvement in, or interest in, any proposed acquisition of the company.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group