Rising cases of chronic diseases among children worrying – Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has expressed concern over the growing number of children being diagnosed with chronic and non-communicable diseases in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Madam Darko-Opoku said her interactions with patients at health facilities had exposed the alarming reality of childhood illnesses, particularly cancers.

“When we were growing up, when you heard somebody had diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease, obviously you thought that person was older,” she said.

“Until I got into this business, I didn’t know that even children have these conditions.”

She recounted visits to oncology centres where she encountered several children receiving treatment.

“When you go into the oncology centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and you see all these kids there, you’re wondering what is happening to us,” she stated.

Madam Darko-Opoku said the trend underscores the urgent need for stronger interventions in specialised healthcare delivery.

According to her, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund was established partly to address the increasing burden of chronic diseases and ensure patients can access treatment beyond what is covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

She noted that the fund would support treatment, medical research, infrastructure and specialist healthcare training to improve care for patients living with chronic illnesses.

The Administrator also referenced World Health Organisation data indicating that about 43% of deaths in Ghana are linked to non-communicable diseases.

Health experts have in recent years raised concerns over increasing rates of hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases among younger populations in Ghana.

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