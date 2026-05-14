MahamaCares extends focus to wider health sector investment – Fund Administrator

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has stated that the initiative is not limited to paying medical bills for patients with non-communicable diseases but is also geared towards strengthening the broader health sector.
She explained that the fund is being deployed strategically to support medical research, improve the resourcing of health facilities, and enhance capacity training for specialised health professionals.
"We are not only paying medical bills for these persons living with non-communicable diseases. What we are doing is that we are investing in research into non-communicable diseases, we are also taking care of equipment and infrastructure and investing in the specialists, the health workers that will help to treat these persons living with the non-communicable diseases," she said on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on Thursday, May 14.
"So it is not just about getting up in the morning and saying that we are paying medical bills. It is broader than that," she added.
She also noted that the Fund will be enrolled onto a central digital platform through specialist doctors at designated hospitals across the country, Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku has disclosed.
“We are onboarding the patients onto a platform. Every specialist in a teaching hospital, regional hospital and some private hospitals we have added to the list are connected to our software,” she said.
According to her, the approach is designed to build a more resilient and responsive healthcare system over time.
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