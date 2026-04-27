Ghana Medical Trust Fund prepares nationwide rollout of patient support teams

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is set to deploy its Regional Coordinators and Patient Navigators across specialised health facilities nationwide, following the successful completion of their training and orientation.

The deployment, expected in the coming days, forms a key part of efforts to operationalise the Fund and improve access to healthcare services for patients, particularly those requiring specialised treatment.

According to the Fund, Patient Navigators will play a crucial role in guiding registered patients through the healthcare system, helping to eliminate barriers, facilitate timely access to care, and strengthen communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Regional Coordinators, on the other hand, will be responsible for overseeing operations at the regional level, ensuring that national policies are effectively implemented and that service delivery meets expected standards.

The Fund indicated that with systems now in place and personnel fully prepared, it is poised for full take-off, with a strong focus on equitable healthcare access.

It emphasised that the initiative is anchored on the principle that healthcare should not be a privilege for a select few, but a fundamental right for all Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.