How the Ghana Medical Trust Fund digital platform will support chronic disease patients

Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Patients seeking support under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund will be enrolled onto a central digital platform through specialist doctors at designated hospitals across the country, Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku has disclosed.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Madam Darko-Opoku explained that the system is designed to ensure that only patients requiring specialised care beyond the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) are onboarded.

“We are onboarding the patients onto a platform. Every specialist in a teaching hospital, regional hospital and some private hospitals we have added to the list are connected to our software,” she said.

According to her, specialists managing patients’ medical records will determine when a patient qualifies for support under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

“That specialist who takes care of you and knows your medical records can make the decision that, where you’ve gotten to, we need to onboard you to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund because the treatment you need is no longer covered by the National Health Insurance,” she explained.

The fund, also known as Mahamacares, is expected to focus on chronic and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, stroke, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

Madam Darko-Opoku said many patients often face financial difficulties once they move beyond the treatment limits covered by the NHIS.

She maintained that the digital approach would improve accountability and transparency in the administration of the fund while ensuring specialist-led assessment of patients.

The Administrator also indicated that some private hospitals have been integrated into the programme to widen access to specialised treatment services.

The government has said the Ghana Medical Trust Fund will mobilise resources to support specialised healthcare and strengthen treatment systems for chronic diseases nationwide.

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