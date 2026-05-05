Ghana launches National Mental Health Campaign with 24/7 digital care platform

The Jubilare Group, in collaboration with the Mental Health Authority of Ghana and 18 partner organisations, has launched the Mental Health Campaign 2026, introducing plans for the country’s first 24/7 remote mental healthcare platform alongside support services for more than 1,000 mothers, students, and professionals.

The initiative, unveiled at a ceremony in Accra, seeks to expand access to mental health care through screening, counselling, and continuous support, while also reducing stigma associated with mental illness.

Speaking at the launch, co-founder of Npontu Technologies and President of Jubilare Group, Deborah Asmah, gave a personal account of her experience with postnatal depression, noting that she only identified her condition through online research during a difficult period.

She said her experience reflects a wider national challenge, citing data presented at the event indicating that nearly 50 per cent of Ghanaian mothers experience perinatal depression, while between 13 and 17 per cent report suicidal thoughts. It was also noted that one in five new mothers suffers postnatal depression, and one in three university students experiences anxiety or depression.

Ms Asmah stressed the need to normalise mental health care, adding that mental health should be treated with the same seriousness as physical illness and free from stigma.

A major component of the campaign is the development of a 24/7 digital mental health platform in partnership with the Mental Health Authority. The platform will provide round-the-clock access to licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and counsellors.

She explained that the initiative is intended to ensure timely intervention, particularly for individuals in distress at odd hours who may otherwise have limited access to care.

The platform is expected to be launched between the third and fourth quarters of 2026 and is designed to improve accessibility while addressing stigma and privacy concerns.

Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Eugene Dordoye, highlighted the importance of innovation and partnerships in expanding mental health services, stressing the need for accessible and humane care systems that are not limited by location or time.

He added that mental health outcomes should not be determined by geography, timing, or proximity to facilities, but by equitable access to support services.

The campaign, which runs from May to December 2026, will focus on maternal and student mental health.

Under the maternal health component, hundreds of mothers will receive screening, counselling, and support through facilities including Lister Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Centre, Legon Hospital, and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

For students, the programme will engage learners at Accra Technical University and the University of Cape Coast through sensitisation activities, peer support systems, and counselling referrals.

The initiative will also support the implementation of Ghana’s Maternal Mental Health Policy, launched on March 31, with organisers stressing that awareness and public engagement are critical to its success.

The campaign is backed by a coalition of institutions, including health facilities, private sector partners, and international organisations.

Organisers say the initiative aims to strengthen national response systems for mental health while promoting openness, early intervention, and sustained support across communities.

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