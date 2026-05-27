Shatta Wo Maame T…?

Oops! You probably clicked on this piece expecting another dramatic outburst from the ever-controversial Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah AKA Shatta wale(shatta movement) , shouting his trademark “Heeeer! Wu Maame Tw…!”

Well, in a way, he has done it again, but this time, not with insults, controversy or online warfare. Rather, with yet another display of creativity, innovation and understanding of the power of influence.

Love him or hate him, one fact remains undeniable. Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s all-time biggest music acts. With millions of followers across social media and an enviable catalogue of monster hit songs, he continues to command attention in ways many can only admire from afar.

For the sake of disclosure, I must admit that I am one of his admirers. Not in the sense of blindly worshipping the artiste, but in appreciating the craft, the strategy and the “moves” behind the brand.

Recently, I shared my thoughts on his public cash giveaways, the moments where he sprays money on the streets for fans. I interpreted it as his own unconventional way of sharing his success with the people who support him.

Let me state emphatically that I am in no position to lecture Shatta Wale on how to live his life. I merely offered observations and suggestions.

Today, however, I am not here to critique him. I am here to commend him.

And the reason is something called The Tuesday Market.

At first glance, one may wonder what exactly it is. But the concept is surprisingly simple and brilliant.

Every Tuesday, Shatta Wale opens his social media platforms to his fans and followers, allowing them to advertise their businesses in the comments section under a specially designed market flyer he posts.

That is all. Yet the impact is enormous.

The moment the flyer goes up, hundreds of fans troop into the comments section posting promotional flyers, products, services and contact details. What they receive in return is something every advertiser dreams about, massive visibility and attention.

This is not theory for me. I witnessed it firsthand.

Last Tuesday, my son informed me that he had spotted a flyer on Shatta Wale’s Facebook page advertising a product we needed at home. Curious, I visited the page myself, scrolled through the comments section and, indeed, there it was.

I called the number.

Within minutes, negotiations were concluded, my location was shared, and shortly afterwards a rider arrived with the product. Payment was made smoothly.

That experience changed my perception entirely.

Out of curiosity, I continued browsing through the various business flyers. I contacted another vendor just to inquire about prices and, admittedly, partly to test whether the platform was truly beneficial for business.

The response I received was revealing.

The woman showered praises and blessings on Shatta Wale for creating such an opportunity. According to her, she had gained several customers through The Tuesday Market initiative.

Then she made a statement that stayed with me.

“But why does he do it only on Tuesdays? I wish he does it every day.”

That single statement spoke volumes.

It highlighted how a musician’s social media influence had unintentionally evolved into an economic support platform for ordinary people trying to survive and grow their businesses.

Personally, I believe this idea can grow beyond a weekly Facebook activity.

Why not transform it into an SM Market App?

The world is already filled with marketplace applications. Upgrading The Tuesday Market into a dedicated digital marketplace would simply be building on an already successful innovation.

Surely, the SM camp has talented people capable of developing a world-class application around this concept. Such an initiative could become an additional business portfolio under the Shatta Movement brand while simultaneously empowering thousands of young entrepreneurs.

More importantly, other musicians and celebrities should not see this idea as something beneath them.

There is nothing wrong with artistes creating digital marketplaces for their followers to trade among themselves, promote businesses and earn income while the platform owners also benefit through commissions or advertising partnerships.

That would be a Ghanaian innovation worth celebrating.

Then perhaps the famous “Wu Maame Tw…” rivalries would no longer be about who insults better, who talks louder or who claims superiority. Instead, the competition would shift toward whose platform creates more economic opportunities and generates greater business activity for fans.

That, in my view, would be a far more meaningful legacy.

And so, once again, I commend Shatta Wale for this brilliant initiative.

Because beyond the music, beyond the controversies and beyond the social media theatrics, empowering people to make money is a worthy cause.

Samuel Atuobi Baah over to you, and remind my in law that he should do the needful, it's over three years now. Ayoooo.

4lyf is 4lyf.

SOCRATE SAFO SPEAKS

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.