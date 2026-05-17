Socrate Safo Speaks: When the Lion dances Alone – A lesson for NPP ahead of 2028

In Ghanaian folklore and highlife storytelling, wisdom is often hidden in the behaviour of animals.

One such timeless lesson is captured in an old song by Akwesi Ampofo Adjei about Kootwi Amansah, the Lion, and the funeral of his beloved friend, Adowa the Deer.

The story tells of a Lion who loved his departed friend deeply and decided to honour him with an energetic funeral dance.

But in the process of displaying his grief and strength, the Lion wildly stretched out his dangerous claws while moving aggressively through the funeral grounds.

Every animal present understood the danger.

One careless touch from the Lion’s claws could mean injury or death.

Fear quietly replaced mourning.

One by one, the mourners abandoned the funeral grounds. Even those who were on their way heard about the Lion’s conduct and wisely turned back.

By sunset, the Lion was left alone with the corpse of his dear friend. There was no one left to help carry the body to its final resting place.

The Lion’s intentions may have been genuine, but his conduct drove away the very people needed to give honour and support to the occasion.

This old story carries a profound political lesson for the New Patriotic Party, especially as the party begins preparations toward the 2028 general elections under the expected leadership of Mahamudu Bawumia.

Political parties thrive not merely on loyalty, but on perception, discipline, tolerance, and the ability to attract floating voters and keep sympathisers comfortable within the political space.

Whenever individuals within a political tradition become excessively combative, intolerant, arrogant, or publicly disruptive, they may unintentionally create fear, discomfort, and disaffection among ordinary supporters.

The greatest danger in politics is not always opposition attacks. Sometimes, the real danger comes from overzealous insiders whose behaviour pushes away moderates, intellectuals, neutrals, and even committed party faithful.

Today, some genuine members and sympathisers of the NPP have quietly distanced themselves from the party, not necessarily because they hate the tradition, but because of the harsh utterances and confrontational behaviour of some of these “beloved Lions” within the camp of the eventual winner, Dr. Bawumia, directed at their preferred candidates during and after the internal contest.

These individuals may not be official communicators of the party, yet whatever they say publicly is often attributed to the NPP and, by extension, to Dr. Bawumia himself.

Unfortunately, some of them have also become favourites within the blogging and social media industry because reckless and inflammatory comments generate attention, controversy, and online trends.

But while such behaviour may produce clicks, headlines, and viral moments, it does little to place the party in a good light before the larger Ghanaian public.

This is where the conduct of latter-day characters, as perceived by many observers, raises concern.

To many within and outside the party, such a style of political engagement increasingly resembles the Lion’s dance at Adowa’s funeral, loud, aggressive, intimidating, and ultimately counterproductive to the broader cause.

Politics is a game of addition, not subtraction.

The road to victory in 2028 for Dr. Bawumia will not depend solely on the loyalty of the party base.

It will require expanding appeal beyond the traditional support structure of the NPP. It will demand humility, persuasion, strategic communication, and an atmosphere that welcomes dissenting opinions rather than attacking them.

Ghanaians are currently going through economic and social difficulties. The electorate is more reflective, more demanding, and more sensitive to political conduct than ever before.

At such a critical moment, every communicator, activist, and surrogate associated with Dr. Bawumia carries a responsibility not only to defend the party, but to protect the image and emotional connection the candidate seeks to build with the Ghanaian people.

History has repeatedly shown that political arrogance can isolate even the strongest political movements.

Well-meaning party executives, elders, communicators, and strategists within the NPP must therefore act with wisdom and urgency. Internal discipline should not be mistaken for weakness, and constructive correction should never be seen as betrayal.

Sometimes, saving the funeral requires calming the Lion.

For if care is not taken, the party may one day realise too late that while the dance continued loudly, the mourners quietly left the grounds.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.