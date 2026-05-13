Carlos Ahenkorah eyes NPP National Treasurer position, pledges grassroots resourcing ahead of polls

Audio By Carbonatix
The former Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Treasurer for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national executive elections.
In a statement issued, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry said his decision followed “extensive consultations with grassroots members, constituency and regional executives, and party elders across the country.”
Mr Ahenkorah argued that a strong and transparent treasury would be crucial as the NPP regroups for the 2028 general elections.
He said the party needs a financial system that is “transparent, efficient, and growth-oriented,” with resources reaching the grassroots in time to support polling station and constituency operations.
“Every cedi that comes in and goes out must be accounted for,” he stated.
“Resources must reach the grassroots on time to power constituency operations, polling station mobilization, and election day activities.”
The former Tema West MP pledged to strengthen financial accountability, broaden the party’s fundraising base, and ensure discipline in the management of party funds if elected.
He added that he would work closely with the national leadership to ensure funds are allocated fairly and transparently to support the party’s agenda.
Mr Ahenkorah said his experience managing budgets as an MP and former deputy minister had prepared him for the role.
He called on delegates to back his bid, noting that a financially strong and united NPP was key to rebuilding public trust and returning to power.
The NPP is expected to hold its national executive elections later this year.
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