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Manyhia South MP doubts ORAL will secure major courtroom victories

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  14 May 2026 4:55am
Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah
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The Manyhia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned the government’s ability to successfully prosecute a significant number of cases under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

According to the Manhyia South legislator, the legal foundations of several ORAL-related investigations appear weak, raising doubts about whether the prosecutions will ultimately result in convictions once tested in court.

Mr Baffour Awuah also criticised the approach adopted by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, arguing that public expectations may have been unnecessarily heightened regarding the likely outcomes of the anti-corruption drive.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Wednesday, May 13, the MP said, “The foundation was very weak. I dare say that by the time this government is done, it won’t have succeeded in concluding five cases because it is a different ball game when it comes to the courtroom.”

He further stated that “the Attorney-General should have known better,” insisting that the current difficulties facing the prosecutions were partly self-inflicted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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