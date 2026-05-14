Manyhia South MP doubts ORAL will secure major courtroom victories

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Manyhia South Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned the government’s ability to successfully prosecute a significant number of cases under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

According to the Manhyia South legislator, the legal foundations of several ORAL-related investigations appear weak, raising doubts about whether the prosecutions will ultimately result in convictions once tested in court.

Mr Baffour Awuah also criticised the approach adopted by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, arguing that public expectations may have been unnecessarily heightened regarding the likely outcomes of the anti-corruption drive.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Wednesday, May 13, the MP said, “The foundation was very weak. I dare say that by the time this government is done, it won’t have succeeded in concluding five cases because it is a different ball game when it comes to the courtroom.”

He further stated that “the Attorney-General should have known better,” insisting that the current difficulties facing the prosecutions were partly self-inflicted.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.