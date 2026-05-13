National

Ekow Assafuah criticises government over poor organisation of African Athletics Championship

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  13 May 2026 3:37pm
Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has criticised the government over the organisation of the ongoing African Athletics Championship, describing the situation as “another national embarrassment” under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 13 May, Mr Assafuah accused the government of overseeing what he described as a decline in sports administration, citing reports of accommodation challenges, transportation confusion, delayed preparations, logistical setbacks, and poor treatment of athletes participating in the continental competition.

According to him, an event that should have projected Ghana positively across Africa had instead exposed weaknesses in planning and coordination.

“What should have been an opportunity to project Ghana positively before the rest of Africa has instead become a symbol of poor planning, weak coordination, and governmental neglect,” he stated.

He added that the challenges being experienced were “not isolated incidents” but reflected “a broader failure of leadership and the absence of seriousness in the management of sports under this government.”

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee further argued that concerns about the country’s readiness had been raised long before the start of the championship, but were ignored by the authorities.

“Warnings were issued long before the competition began. Officials within the athletics fraternity openly expressed concerns about inadequate preparation and delays in support from the government. Yet, the authorities failed to act with the urgency required for an event of this magnitude,” he wrote.

Mr Assafuah maintained that the situation was damaging Ghana’s international reputation and affecting athlete morale, insisting that sports should be treated as an important national development tool.

“Hosting a continental competition should not become a national embarrassment.

“It damages Ghana’s reputation, affects athlete morale, and sends the wrong signal to the international sporting community about our preparedness to host major events,” he said.

He further stressed that Ghanaian athletes deserved better support and leadership, describing sports as an important vehicle for national pride, youth development, economic opportunity, and international diplomacy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group