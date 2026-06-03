AMA schedules June 6 National Sanitation Day exercise to tackle flooding and improve cleanliness

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the June edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as part of intensified efforts to improve sanitation and reduce flooding across the capital during the rainy season.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, June 3, the exercise, which will focus on the desilting of drains, sweeping of public spaces and evacuation of refuse, forms part of the Assembly's broader strategy to address environmental sanitation challenges and minimise the impact of flooding in vulnerable communities.

According to the AMA, this month's exercise has been dubbed "Operation Free Choked Drains", reflecting the Assembly's determination to clear blocked drainage systems that continue to contribute to flooding in several parts of the metropolis.

The sanitation exercise will be carried out across all sub-metropolitan districts, electoral areas, markets, lorry parks, communities, business districts and other public spaces within Accra.

Officials say the operation is aimed at improving environmental sanitation, protecting public health and promoting a sense of collective responsibility among residents to maintain a clean and safe city environment.

With the rainy season intensifying, city authorities have identified clogged drains and waterways as major contributors to flooding, making the desilting exercise a critical intervention.

The Assembly noted that years of indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and waterways, coupled with poor sanitation practices, have obstructed the free flow of rainwater, leading to flooding and environmental degradation.

As part of measures to ensure the success of the exercise, the AMA has announced that all trading activities will be suspended during the clean-up period.

Shops, market stalls, table-top businesses and hawking activities are expected to cease operations until the exercise has been completed.

The Assembly believes the temporary suspension will provide sanitation teams and volunteers with unrestricted access to public spaces, markets and drainage systems requiring attention.

A major component of the exercise will be the desilting and clearing of drains and waterways throughout the metropolis.

Other activities will include the removal of refuse from market centres and public spaces, sweeping of streets, clearing of road curbs and general cleaning of communities, markets, lanes and drainage channels.

The AMA said the operation is intended to improve water flow during rainfall and reduce the risk of floods that frequently affect residents, businesses and public infrastructure.

The Assembly has appealed to all residents and stakeholders to actively participate in the exercise.

The call extends to traders, transport operators, food vendors, shop owners, corporate institutions, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies, youth groups and community-based organisations.

According to the AMA, maintaining a clean environment and preventing flooding require collective action from all segments of society.

The Assembly has therefore encouraged residents not only to participate in the clean-up exercise but also to ensure that their immediate surroundings remain clean throughout the year.

The AMA has warned that enforcement will be a key feature of the operation.

Individuals who fail to participate, obstruct the exercise or continue trading during the clean-up period may face arrest, fines, prosecution before the sanitation court or other sanctions in accordance with the Assembly's bye-laws.

Officials say the strict measures are intended to ensure compliance and reinforce the importance of environmental responsibility.

The Assembly emphasised that while it continues to invest in sanitation and drainage improvement projects, residents and businesses also have a responsibility to avoid practices that contribute to flooding.

Authorities reminded the public that dumping refuse into drains and open spaces, as well as failing to maintain clean frontage areas, significantly worsens flooding, environmental pollution and the spread of diseases.

The AMA believes that sustained public participation in sanitation exercises, combined with stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, will help build a cleaner, healthier and more resilient city.

The Assembly has therefore urged all residents and stakeholders to fully support the June 6 clean-up exercise and contribute towards making Accra safer and better prepared to withstand the challenges of the rainy season.

"The Assembly, therefore, urges all residents, traders, transport operators, shop owners, hawkers, food vendors, corporate institutions, NGOs and other stakeholders to actively participate in the exercise on Saturday, June 6, 2026, and support efforts to build a cleaner, healthier, safer and more resilient Accra," the statement concluded.

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