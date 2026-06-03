Supreme Court dismisses IMANI Africa suit challenging President’s power to remove security chiefs

The Supreme Court has dismissed a suit filed by IMANI Africa challenging the President’s constitutional authority to appoint and remove heads of the country’s security agencies, finding no merit in the plaintiffs’ case.

Delivering the judgment, panel Chairman Justice Gabriel Pwamang dismissed all the reliefs sought and held that the President is constitutionally mandated to constitute and oversee the nation’s security architecture.

The Court distinguished specific offices, ruling that the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of Prisons do not fall within the scope of Article 191 of the Constitution, which provides protection for certain categories of public office holders.

However, it held that the appointments of the Chief Fire Officer and the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service are governed by statutory provisions and remain within the President’s discretion.

The suit was filed in 2024 by IMANI Africa and security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning, who had sought a declaration that the President does not have unfettered authority to remove the heads of specified security agencies from office.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.