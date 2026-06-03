Binance appoints Sammy Mutua as General Manager for Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has appointed Sammy Mutua as General Manager for Africa, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of digital asset markets across Sub-Saharan Africa.
Based in Nairobi, Sammy will spearhead Binance’s regional strategy, market development, regulatory engagement, and building partnerships across both the public and private sectors. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as interest in digital assets and blockchain technology continues to accelerate across Africa, driven by demand for more efficient financial services and cross-border payment solutions.
Sammy brings more than 20 years of experience across Africa’s financial services ecosystem. Prior to joining Binance, he held senior leadership roles at M-Pesa Africa, Visa Sub-Saharan Africa, and Letshego Group, where he worked across commercial partnerships, market expansion, and financial infrastructure development.
His career has focused on expanding access to financial services and supporting the evolution of payment systems across diverse African markets, experience that aligns closely with Binance’s long-term approach in the region.
In his new role, Sammy will work closely with regulators, industry participants, and institutional partners to support the development of digital asset markets that are both practical and sustainable. His focus will include strengthening trust and collaboration, while helping to identify use cases where blockchain technology can address real-world challenges.
“Africa represents one of the most important regions for the future of digital assets, with strong fundamentals driven by innovation, a growing digital economy, and clear demand for more efficient financial systems,” said Sammy.
“What is critical now is building in a way that is aligned with local realities, working alongside regulators, partners, and communities to ensure that digital assets deliver tangible value. I’m looking forward to contributing to that effort and supporting the continued development of this ecosystem across the continent.”
Binance has been steadily expanding its engagement across Africa, with a focus on education, partnerships, and support for regulatory dialogue. The company continues to prioritise collaboration as it works to contribute to a well-functioning digital asset ecosystem.
As digital assets continue to gain traction globally, Binance sees Africa as a region with significant potential to shape the future of financial innovation, particularly in areas such as cross-border payments, financial inclusion, and access to digital financial tools.
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