Amin Adam accuses government of introducing new taxes despite abolishing ‘nuisance taxes’

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has accused the government of introducing new taxes while claiming credit for abolishing what it described as nuisance taxes.
Speaking during parliamentary debate on Ghana’s exit from the IMF programme, the Karaga MP challenged claims by the Finance Minister that the government had reduced the tax burden on Ghanaians.
Dr Amin Adam cited several levies and taxes which he said had either been introduced or extended under the current administration.
“I am very surprised that the Majority side of this House doesn’t know new taxes were introduced,” he said.
Among the measures he listed was the Energy Sector Levy, popularly known as the Dumsor Levy.
“I like to mention just some of them, the popular Dumsor Levy (D-Levy),” he stated.
He also criticised the extension of taxes that were originally expected to expire.
“The Growth and Sustainability Levy was supposed to have ended but you renewed it by extending the sunset clause. The Special Import Levy was supposed to have ended last year but you again extended the sunset clause,” he said.
The former Finance Minister further alleged that a new 15 per cent VAT charge had been imposed on life insurance services.
“So if you don’t know that you have brought another 15% VAT under life insurance, so I’m telling that you have introduced new taxes,” he argued.
Dr Amin Adam said the Finance Minister had failed to acknowledge these measures while highlighting the removal of other taxes.
“I am surprised that the Finance Minister mentioned some taxes as nuisance taxes but failed to mention the new taxes you guys have introduced,” he said.
He also pointed to revenue generated through fees and charges approved by Parliament.
“The government collected 20 million taxes from Ghanaians under fees and charges. Have you forgotten that you brought them to be approved for you?” he asked.
According to him, government should be transparent with Ghanaians regarding the full extent of tax measures introduced since taking office.
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