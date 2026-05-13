Afenyo-Markin questions independence of value for Money Office Act, cites risk of political influence

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has criticised the newly passed Value for Money Office Act, 2026, describing it as ineffective and unable to deliver genuine accountability in public procurement.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 13 May, the Effutu MP argued that, despite government assurances of a new era of transparency and accountability, the structure of the law undermines those objectives.

According to him, the composition of the board creates room for political influence rather than independent oversight.

“The Finance Minister stood before Parliament and promised a new era of accountability in public procurement, yet the very law he championed undermines that promise,” he stated.

He further argued that the board established under the law is “dominated by partisan political appointees” and lacks the independence required to effectively combat corruption in the procurement sector.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said he raised concerns during the Consideration Stage of the Bill in Parliament, warning that it could create opportunities for what he described as politically supervised corruption.

He added that the Minority’s warnings were ignored during the legislative process.

The Minority Leader maintained that Ghana already has sufficient legal and institutional frameworks to address procurement-related corruption if properly enforced.

He cited the Public Financial Management Act, the Public Procurement Act, and internal audit systems across public institutions, arguing that the main challenge is weak enforcement rather than a lack of laws.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the government to strengthen existing accountability institutions instead of creating what he described as politically controlled structures that could be manipulated to justify questionable procurements.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.