Gov’t prioritising roads, markets and hospitals to improve lives and create jobs – Vice President

Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says government’s focus on road infrastructure, market redevelopment and healthcare facilities is a deliberate response to the needs of Ghanaians, aimed at improving livelihoods and creating jobs across the country.

According to her, the government's development priorities are informed by concerns consistently raised by citizens during the election campaign, particularly the poor state of roads and inadequate market facilities.

“We know what we are doing. It is not for nothing and it is not by accident that we are paying attention to our roads. Everywhere we went during the campaign, people demanded better roads, and rightly so because we travelled on those roads and experienced the difficulties ourselves,” she said.

Speaking during the 47th Anniversary Commemoration of the June 4 Uprising at Banda-Ahenkro, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that communities living along dusty and deteriorating roads endure difficult conditions daily, making road infrastructure a key priority for the government.

She also highlighted the importance of investing in modern market facilities, especially for women who depend on trading activities for their livelihoods.

“Now that the rains have set in, many of our women who work in the markets are struggling. Some markets have no roofing, and the grounds become muddy, making it difficult for traders to do business and support their families,” she explained.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further stressed the need to improve healthcare infrastructure, noting that hospitals and health facilities remain central to government’s development agenda.

She said the projects being undertaken are not isolated decisions but part of a broader strategy to address challenges that directly affect citizens while stimulating economic activity.

“All these investments will create jobs and improve the living conditions of our people.

We are focusing on what matters most to Ghanaians and ensuring that development reaches communities across the country,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.