Accra Central Police fire outbreak leaves over 140 personnel and their families homeless

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, says the government has assured swift intervention following last night's fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Station in Tudu that destroyed accommodation for 42 officers, leaving over 140 personnel and their families displaced.
He explained that authorities are moving immediately to provide temporary shelter for the affected persons, while long-term plans are being put in place for the reconstruction of the damaged facility.
Addressing the officers and victims on Thursday, June 4, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak said it is fortunate that no lives were lost, indicating that it would have been “more disastrous” had there been any fatalities.
According to him, while property can be replaced, the loss of life would have been irreparable.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak further conveyed the sympathy of President John Dramani Mahama, noting that he would have personally visited the affected officers if he were in the country.
The Vice President has also been briefed and is expected to visit upon her return.
Government has instructed emergency teams to act without delay, stressing that immediate relief is the priority.
“We cannot wait. From today, all affected persons must be moved to temporary accommodation, even if it is a hotel,” he stated, adding that arrangements are being made in collaboration with the IGP and relevant agencies.
The minister assured that steps will be taken to secure rented accommodation for all affected officers while reconstruction of the damaged facility begins.
Government insists that temporary shelter arrangements will be completed immediately, while longer-term housing solutions are rolled out in phases.
Mr Mohammed-Mubarak says investigations will continue to establish the exact cause of the fire.
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