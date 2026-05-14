Mahama says new PET Scan facility will reduce overseas medical referrals

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism that Ghana will significantly reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialised diagnostic services following the commissioning of a new PET Scan facility in Accra.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday, May 13, during the inauguration of the advanced medical facility at the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre, describing the development as a major step forward for healthcare delivery in the country.

According to President Mahama, many Ghanaians requiring sophisticated diagnostic services have, for years, been compelled to seek treatment overseas at enormous financial and emotional cost.

He noted that families often struggled to raise large sums of money for foreign medical referrals while patients endured delays in diagnosis because the required technology was unavailable locally.

“For far too long, many Ghanaians requiring advanced medical services of this nature have had to travel abroad,” he said, adding that the newly commissioned facility would help eliminate such challenges and improve access to timely medical care within the country.

President Mahama further stated that the new PET Scan centre would strengthen Ghana’s position as a destination for specialised healthcare services within the West African sub-region.

He expressed confidence that the facility would not only benefit Ghanaians but also attract patients from neighbouring countries seeking advanced diagnostic treatment.

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