Mahama visits Ghanaian-owned businesses in UK, reinforces support for local enterprise

President John Dramani Mahama has visited two Ghanaian-owned businesses in Tottenham, London, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to supporting indigenous enterprises and diaspora entrepreneurship.

The visit forms part of the President’s five-day high-level working visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at deepening economic cooperation, attracting investment and promoting Ghana as a preferred destination for business.

Accompanied by Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, President Mahama visited Uncle John’s Bakery and a Waakye Joint, a popular establishment serving Ghanaian cuisine.

At both businesses, the President interacted with management and staff, listened to their experiences and patronised some of their products.

The visit, on Tuesday, highlighted the growing contribution of Ghanaian entrepreneurs in the diaspora and reflected the Government’s broader agenda of encouraging enterprise development, job creation and stronger commercial ties between Ghana and its international partners.

Earlier in the day President Mahama held a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

He was accompanied by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister of Finance; Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness; and Mrs Benson.

At the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, President Mahama announced a landmark UK-Ghana Growth Partnership, a strategic roadmap covering the period 2026 to 2028 and designed to deliver tangible benefits for Ghanaians and businesses operating in the country.

The partnership places investment agreements worth up to £215 million at the centre of bilateral economic cooperation, with a focus on private-sector growth, infrastructure development and skills training for young people.

A major component of the initiative is a £101 million UK-backed investment that will establish the Gulf of Guinea’s first commercial-scale ship repair and dry-docking facility.

The Takoradi Floating Dock Project is expected to create up to 430 direct jobs, with 30 per cent of the positions reserved for women, while positioning Ghana as a leading maritime services hub in West Africa.

The partnership is also expected to mobilise substantial climate-related investment, including an £85 million reforestation fund and a £9 million forest restoration project in the Oti Region.

During the visit, President Mahama has undertaken a series of high-profile engagements, including ringing the opening bell at the London Stock Exchange, delivering an address at Chatham House and speaking at the 12th Africa Debate at Guildhall.

The engagements projects Ghana as an attractive investment destination and reinforced the administration’s commitment to economic reform, transparency and private sector-led growth.

The President’s support for Ghanaian-owned businesses forms part of a broader strategy to connect local enterprise development with opportunities in international markets.

In Ghana, initiatives such as the 24-Hour Economy programme, targeting credit schemes and preferential procurement policies are intended to create an enabling environment for indigenous businesses to expand and create jobs.

Through diplomatic engagement, investment promotion and diaspora outreach, the Government is also seeking to connect Ghanaian businesses with global capital, technology, expertise and export markets.

The approach is aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Ghanaian enterprises both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, it aims at promoting value addition, supporting women entrepreneurs, prioritising local participation in national development projects and attracting strategic foreign investment to drive economic transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.