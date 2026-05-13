Bawumia warns against abuse of state power and threats to democracy

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Vice President and 2028 New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the government over what he described as growing attacks on free speech and democratic rights under the current National Democratic Congress administration.
In a statement released in Accra on Wednesday, May 13, Dr Bawumia alleged that officers, activists and supporters of the NPP had become targets of intimidation, arrests and detentions since the NDC returned to office in January 2025.
He argued that the pattern of actions being taken against opposition figures posed a threat to Ghana’s democratic progress.
“I have observed with great concern the endless assault on the fundamental rights of officers, activists, and supporters of the New Patriotic Party across the country by this NDC Government,” he stated.
According to him, “attacks, arrests, detentions, and unconscionable bail conditions” had become a persistent feature of the current administration.
Dr Bawumia specifically referenced the arrest and subsequent release of David Essandoh over comments made on social media concerning the return of dumsor, as well as the detention of Kwame Baffoe Abronye.
He maintained that such actions were designed to silence dissenting voices and intimidate members of the opposition.
“These actions undermine free speech and are setting Ghana’s democracy backwards,” he said, while condemning what he termed “the unholy collaboration between the Executive, State investigative agencies, and some elements within the judiciary.”
The former Vice President further called on NPP supporters to remain steadfast and continue participating in democratic accountability despite the alleged intimidation.
“To Patriots around the country, I urge you all to stay firm by refusing to succumb to intimidation while continuing your civic duty to hold the Government accountable to its promises,” he stated.
He added that democracy in Ghana had been hard won and should not be weakened by “those who possess temporary power today.”
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