Guyanese lawyer Kinda Melissa Velloza donates to schools and hospital in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Guyanese-born immigration lawyer, Kinda Melissa Velloza, has reaffirmed her commitment to social impact through her charitable organisation, the Kinda Velloza Foundation, with a series of donations and engagements across Ghana.
As part of her foundation’s ongoing mission to give back to society, Velloza made a significant donation to Dome Community Hospital.
The items presented were designed to improve healthcare delivery and patient care. They included wheelchairs, blood pressure (BP) machines, ward screens, gloves, liquid soap, bedside lockers, and hospital beds.
The donation is expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity to serve its growing patient population.
Continuing her outreach, Velloza and her team proceeded to Gyakiti Presby Primary and JHS, where they distributed essential educational and personal items to students.
These included school bags, socks, and sanitary pads, with a particular emphasis on supporting the needs of young girls.
The initiative aligns with the foundation’s strong focus on promoting girl-child education and improving school attendance.
Beyond donations, Velloza also engaged with students at the Faculty of Law of the Wisconsin International University College.
During her visit, she delivered an insightful session on legal education and career opportunities in the United States.
She addressed topics such as studying law abroad, the Master of Laws (LL.M.) program for international students, and the broader experience of practising law as a foreign-trained attorney in the U.S.
Speaking during her engagements, Velloza emphasised the transformative power of education. She reiterated that education remains the cornerstone of success and a key driver of empowerment, particularly for vulnerable groups such as girls, widows, and orphans.
The Kinda Velloza Foundation has extended its humanitarian efforts beyond Ghana, with impactful initiatives in Guyana, the United States, Nigeria, and other countries.
Through these activities, the foundation continues to demonstrate its dedication to uplifting communities and creating opportunities for those in need.
Velloza’s recent visit underscores her unwavering commitment to global philanthropy and her belief that meaningful change begins with access to education and basic human necessities.
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