Parliament coordinating diplomatic and legal support for detained MP in the Netherlands – Dafeamekpor

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says Parliament and state authorities have mounted a coordinated response following the detention of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, in the Netherlands.

According to him, the matter was brought to the attention of parliamentary leadership early on Sunday morning, prompting immediate engagement with key government institutions and diplomatic officials to manage the situation.

Mr Dafeamekpor explained that the response has involved the Majority Leader, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s Ambassador to The Hague, the Attorney-General’s Department, the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament.

He added that legal representation had also been secured for the detained lawmaker through a Ghanaian-based lawyer in The Hague.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 13, Mr Dafeamekpor said the Majority Leader personally engaged officials on the matter while travelling through London and later spent several hours at Schiphol Airport to assist with developments.

“We have coordinated this matter very well… we have a lawyer for him now,” he stated, adding that Parliament was treating the issue with urgency and close cooperation among all relevant institutions.

He further clarified that the MP was on a private trip at the time of the incident, although he was travelling with a diplomatic passport, which had heightened Parliament’s involvement in the matter.

Mr Dafeamekpor assured the public that the Asante Akyem North legislator was safe, in good condition and receiving the necessary legal and diplomatic support as efforts continue to resolve the situation.

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