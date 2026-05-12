Gov’t secures funding to stabilise Free SHS Feeding programme – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured the public that the government has secured adequate financial arrangements to ensure a steady and reliable supply of food for students under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

He explained that a recent review of the policy identified persistent challenges, particularly with student feeding, which in the past led to disruptions in academic activities in some senior high schools.

Speaking at the commissioning of the National Teaching Council’s regional office complex in Tamale, the Minister said measures have now been put in place to address these challenges and ensure uninterrupted academic work in second-cycle institutions.

Mr Iddrisu further indicated that funding for the programme has been strengthened through the Ghana Education Trust Fund, stressing that the enhanced financing framework would guarantee consistent implementation of the Free SHS policy going forward.

He noted that a review of feeding under the programme revealed that schools had, at times, been forced to close or send students home due to inadequate food supplies, adding that such occurrences were now a thing of the past.

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