National

Gov’t secures funding to stabilise Free SHS Feeding programme – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  12 May 2026 9:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured the public that the government has secured adequate financial arrangements to ensure a steady and reliable supply of food for students under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

He explained that a recent review of the policy identified persistent challenges, particularly with student feeding, which in the past led to disruptions in academic activities in some senior high schools.

Speaking at the commissioning of the National Teaching Council’s regional office complex in Tamale, the Minister said measures have now been put in place to address these challenges and ensure uninterrupted academic work in second-cycle institutions.

Mr Iddrisu further indicated that funding for the programme has been strengthened through the Ghana Education Trust Fund, stressing that the enhanced financing framework would guarantee consistent implementation of the Free SHS policy going forward.

He noted that a review of feeding under the programme revealed that schools had, at times, been forced to close or send students home due to inadequate food supplies, adding that such occurrences were now a thing of the past.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group