Let there be light: Jubilation in Wa West as Tindoma and Welteng communities are connected to national grid

Community members of Tindoma and Welteng in the Wa West District broke into jubilant dance to welcome the Upper West Regional Minister, their Member of Parliament, and the District Chief Executive for the official commissioning of a life-changing rural electrification project.

The project, originally initiated in 2020 under the Northern Development Authority (NDA), had stalled for over four years, leaving the communities in darkness.

Addressing the energised crowd, Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing highlighted the broader impact of the commissioning. He stated that it is the government's strict policy to increase the region's rural electrification coverage from its current 87% to well over 90%.

While officially handing over the project, the regional minister strongly cautioned residents against illegal power connections. He warned that overloading the local transformers could easily plunge the entire community back into darkness, advising residents to strictly utilise prepaid meters and proper channels to protect the infrastructure.

The Member of Parliament for Wa West, Superintendent retired Peter Lanchene Toobu, shed light on the difficult decisions the assembly faced to deliver the project amidst financial constraints.

"The district assembly under Honourable Richard Wullo decided that the little money that we have gotten, we cannot use for Gurungu; we cannot use for Metew; we cannot do Kau; and we cannot do Verinpere. But for Tindoma, we can, Mrr. Toobu revealed, adding that he fully endorsed the prioritisation to ensure concrete progress was made.

Drawing a biblical parallel, Mr Toobu declared, "Let there be light," expressing optimism that the connection will foster rapid development and unity. He particularly challenged the local youth to leverage the power of their education.

"The young men and women in Tindoma who come from school at night and cannot even study: you have a better opportunity to sit with your books. And if you don't do well, don't blame your father," the MP advised.

Mr Toobu also led the presentation of a special traditional smock to the regional minister on behalf of the community, noting that the garment "signifies light, it signifies progress, it signifies development."

In response, the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, thanked the president for the initiative. To further brighten the newly connected areas, the regional minister pledged to personally provide five streetlights each to both the Tendoma and Welteng communities.

Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), Richard Wullo, explained that the successful completion of the wiring and connection is the direct result of a mandate from President John Dramani Mahama, who directed that all unattended "legacy projects" be prioritised and finished.

For the residents, the relief is profound and immediate. Resident MMrBoi Michael recounted the severe limitations of their past circumstances. "Before, you have to be like a blind man," he noted.

He explained that community members previously had to travel to neighbouring towns just to charge their mobile phones, sometimes going a week without communication. He expressed immense happiness that the power will now boost local businesses and allow students to properly study at night.

In a show of profound appreciation, the Chief of Tindoma, Naa Porikabo Dendoee, thanked the dignitaries for their dedication.

Extending a message of hope, the chief reassured neighbouring communities that the region's development is inclusive, noting that "the electricity is for all of them, and once Tindoma has gotten it, they will also get theirs."

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