Wa West chiefs push for municipal status amid infrastructure gains and road safety appeals



Traditional authorities in the Wa West District are pushing for an elevation to municipal status to boost revenue, as the district assembly outlines massive infrastructural projects and tackles growing concerns over road safety and security.

Speaking at the ordinary meeting of the Wa West District Assembly held at Wechiau, paramount chief of the Dorimon traditional area, Naa Alhaji Seidu Tungbani Salinbile II, appealed to the assembly to prioritise the district's upgrade following a recent high-profile political visit.

"I wish to appeal to the DCE not to relax on this matter. They should see the Regional Minister and the MP so that they can work on it very fast. If we get municipal status, that will be more money for the District Assembly," Naa Salinbile stressed.

Naa Salinbile II also cautioned the assembly against sidelining traditional leaders, requesting that paramountcies be consulted on major initiatives to ensure equitable distribution across the district. He further reminded the assembly to honour the unpaid allowances of divisional chiefs utilising the district's Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Highlighting the assembly's developmental strides, District Chief Executive Richard Wullo detailed significant progress in local infrastructure. Wullo noted the completion and ongoing construction of several educational facilities, alongside the official absorption of the Wechiau Community Day Senior High School into a TVET institution.

Richard Wullo revealed that the district has heavily invested in essential services, stating that with the support of the Member of Parliament, Peter Toobu and private organisations, 35 boreholes were successfully delivered in the first quarter of the year.

Furthermore, he announced the successful disbursement of GHC 212,000 to 66 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to support their livelihoods.

Turning his attention to the newly improved road networks, Richard Wullo made a passionate appeal to community members to stop mounting illegal speed humps. He instead urged motorists to drastically reduce their speed when passing through communities to protect lives and property without destroying the roads.

Addressing the road issue from a security standpoint, Wa West District Commander ASP Seth Osei offered a counter-appeal, requesting that the assembly construct standard speed ramps. He explained that these authorised ramps are necessary to force vehicles to slow down, aiding the police in checking commuters and curbing highway robberies.

Assuring residents of heightened police visibility, ASP Seth Osei revealed that only two robbery cases had been recorded since the year began.

He noted that his officers are deployed "to check commuters and ensure nobody can carry out any nefarious acts", adding that improved telecommunication networks in vulnerable areas are urgently needed to aid rapid police response.

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