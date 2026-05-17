Wa East celebrates culture as Wiyaala is crowned Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador

The Wa East capital of Funsi came alive with colour, music, and pride as government officials, community leaders, and residents gathered to honour Noella Wiyaala, Ghana’s 'Lioness of Africa'.

The occasion marked her unveiling as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador for Ghana.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, said she was truly happy for the "unveiling of our celebrated daughter, sister, colleague, and friend, Wiyala, as Fugu Queen and tourism ambassador.”

“This day has been long in coming. As we celebrate a remarkable artiste, let us take the opportunity to also celebrate our beautiful culture, identity, resilience, and the rich heritage of the northern part of Ghana,” she stated.

The minister described the ceremony as evidence of culture’s power to unite people, preserve traditions, and create opportunities for development. She praised Wiyaala for consistently making Ghana proud through her talent, authenticity, and dedication to promoting Ghanaian culture.

“She has used music, fashion, and performance to project the beauty of our traditions to the world. More importantly, she has remained deeply connected to her roots and committed to uplifting her people and especially our children.”

Dzifa Gomashie, who has known Wiyaala for nearly 20 years, noted that the artiste had worn Fugu long before it became popular on social media. She highlighted Wiyaala’s initiatives in supporting young people, empowering women, promoting education, ensuring environmental cleanliness, and championing local culture.

“As she assumes the noble role of Fugu Queen and tourism ambassador, I am confident that this honour will inspire and ginger her to do even more for her people, the creative industry, and the nation,” the minister said.

She called on Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana products, especially Fugu and other local textiles.

“Every thread woven into Fugu tells a story, our story, and our resilience as a people. We create jobs for our weavers, designers, traders, and all kinds of entrepreneurs. We stimulate the local industries and the local economy and preserve our cultural heritage for future generations.”

“The economic benefits of supporting local products are enormous. Our tourism and creative art sectors can become major drivers of economic growth when we invest in our culture and proudly market what is uniquely ours,” she added.

“Let us therefore wear Ghana, eat Ghana, drink Ghana, promote Ghana and celebrate Ghana at every opportunity we get.”

Dzifa Gomashie emphasised that Northern Ghana is richly blessed with cultural heritage, historical sites, festivals, arts, music, dance, fashion, cuisine, and landscapes that can attract tourists from across the world.

She said the ministry remains committed to collaborating with traditional authorities, MMDAs, local communities, development partners, and stakeholders to harness these potentials for sustainable development and job creation.

The Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts minister concluded with a congratulatory message to the lioness of Africa.

Turning to Wiyaala, she urged her to let her new role bring greater impact, greater opportunities, and greater inspiration to many young people across the country.

Noela Wiyaala thanked the tourism, culture and creative Arts minister for making the journey to Funsi and reflected on the meaning of the honour.

“And I want to tell my mummy [Dzifa Gomashie] that I have accepted this title, this honour, and I will not disappoint you. I’ll make the whole town proud. When I go out there, I will roar.

The District Chief Executive of Wa East, Adamu Shayibu, highlighted the district’s cultural strength and the need for more opportunities.

“The district capital is a very vibrant community of culture. So when you see people performing at the higher level, it is not by coincidence — it is a product of culture,” he said. “All the people that you have seen around here, if given the opportunity, can even do better. Culture is a pride of the people of the area.”

He expressed optimism that with the minister leading the sector, Wa East would see more support.

“In terms of opportunities, we are limited. But with our mother heading the ministry in charge of that particular sector, we will expect and pray that we will extend opportunities in the ministry to the town of Wa East.”

The event underscored Wa East’s reputation as a hub of Ghanaian culture and marked a new chapter in Wiyaala’s role as a cultural ambassador for the nation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.