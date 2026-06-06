Old students’ association breaks silence over Kumasi Academy arson threats

The Kumasi Academy Past Students Association (KAPSA), popularly known as Akunini Global, has thrown its support behind the management of Kumasi Academy and the Ghana Education Service (GES) over measures adopted to safeguard the integrity of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The association's intervention follows recent tensions at the school that culminated in police involvement and the arrest of four final-year students over alleged threats directed at school property.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 5, 2026, the alumni body urged students to uphold the values of discipline and responsibility that have defined the institution throughout its more than seven-decade history.

The statement, signed by the National President of Akunini Global, Harry Boakye, and the General Secretary, Elder Ebenezer Teitey Sackey, described discipline as a critical pillar in maintaining the school's tradition of academic excellence and character formation.

The association stressed that while differing opinions may exist regarding the disciplinary arrangements introduced during the examinations, threats of violence could never be justified under any circumstances.

“Threats of arson and violence have no place in Kumasi Academy. We fully support the Headmaster and GES for taking proactive steps to protect WASSCE integrity. Discipline is the foundation of the school,” the statement read.

Support for examination integrity measures

The alumni group's response comes amid public debate over a decision by school authorities to place about 60 final-year students in separate examination rooms under heightened supervision.

According to information cited by the association, the arrangement was introduced as part of efforts to maintain strict examination standards and address concerns involving candidates who had previously faced disciplinary challenges.

The issue has generated considerable discussion among parents, education stakeholders and the wider public, with some expressing concerns about the emotional impact of the arrangement on candidates writing the national examination.

However, Akunini Global maintained that school authorities had a responsibility to protect the credibility of the WASSCE and preserve the integrity of the institution's examination processes.

The association noted that examination malpractice and indiscipline pose serious threats not only to individual schools but also to the credibility of Ghana's educational system.

Commendation for police

The alumni body also commended the Asokore Mampong Police Command for its intervention following reports of threats allegedly made against school facilities.

According to the statement, the police acted professionally and helped restore calm on campus at a time when tensions were escalating.

The association said the swift response by security agencies helped avert a potentially dangerous situation and ensured that academic activities continued without major disruption.

Balance discipline with student welfare

While expressing firm support for disciplinary measures, Akunini Global called on educational authorities to adopt a balanced approach that combines enforcement with counselling and student support mechanisms.

The association observed that disciplinary interventions should be accompanied by clear communication and guidance to help students understand the rationale behind decisions affecting them.

It further recommended the strengthening of counselling services and psychological support systems, particularly during high-pressure periods such as national examinations.

According to the alumni, supporting students emotionally while maintaining discipline would contribute significantly to reducing tension and promoting a more conducive academic environment.

Call for stakeholder engagement

The association also proposed broader engagement among key stakeholders, including the Ghana Education Service, school management, parents and old students, to review examination management strategies and address concerns arising from recent events.

It said open dialogue would help build consensus on how best to balance examination integrity, student welfare and institutional discipline.

The alumni leaders expressed confidence that through constructive engagement, future misunderstandings could be minimized while preserving the standards for which Kumasi Academy is widely respected.

Protecting the school's reputation

Akunini Global also appealed to the public and sections of the media to exercise restraint in discussing the incident, warning that sensational coverage could unfairly damage the image of one of the country's most respected second-cycle institutions.

The association noted that Kumasi Academy has produced generations of distinguished professionals, academics, business leaders and public servants through a tradition rooted in both discipline and compassion.

It therefore urged current students to draw inspiration from the school's legacy and remain focused on their examinations and future aspirations.

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