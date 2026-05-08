Gov’t launches World Shea Expo 2026 in Upper West

The Upper West Region has officially launched the World Shea Expo 2026 following a high-profile press event and logo unveiling at the Regional Coordinating Council in Wa.

The launch, which brought together government officials, traditional leaders, and financial stakeholders, also featured key policy announcements and the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to women’s shea-picking cooperatives.

The ceremony opened with a vibrant cultural display by the Centre for National Culture, which welcomed guests with traditional music and dance.

Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing, in his welcome address, stressed the region’s readiness to host the global expo and harness the economic potential of the shea value chain.

“We are profoundly honoured to host this vital gathering,” the Regional Minister noted.

“The Upper West Region is fully committed to supporting the shea value chain and its hardworking women, recognising that this industry is a cornerstone of our local economy.”

Outlining the government’s strategic vision for the sector, the Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness at the Office of the President, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, said selecting the Upper West Region for the launch was a deliberate effort to channel investment closer to production zones.

“For many women across northern Ghana, especially in this very region, the shea nut is not just a product, it is survival, school fees, healthcare, and hope,” Dr Otokunor stated.

A cultural moment during the event saw Dr Otokunor lead a communal chant and attempt to sing a popular northern shea song. Women from the Bimbu Meyiri Foundation joined in seamlessly, singing and demonstrating traditional shea-processing methods, to the admiration of attendees.

Highlighting structural challenges in the industry, Dr Otokunor revealed a significant trade imbalance despite strong export earnings.

“Although Ghana earns approximately GH₵1.93 billion from shea exports, the country still imports GH₵1.86 billion worth of shea oil and GH₵1.35 billion worth of raw shea nuts,” he said.

“This means that while we produce, others process and profit more. This imbalance is not sustainable, and it is exactly what we are determined to change,” he declared.

To address this, he announced government plans to introduce phased restrictions on the export of raw shea nuts to retain more value within the country. He also indicated that the 24-Hour Economy policy would be used to boost processing capacity and reduce post-harvest losses.

The Member of Parliament for Wa East and Board Chairman of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, reinforced the need for strict local bylaws to protect shea trees from environmental degradation.

“The shea tree is a climate-resilient economic lifeline for Northern Ghana,” Dr Jasaw stated. “If we do not jealously protect the raw material source, our processing targets and government investments will mean nothing.”

GEPA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh also reiterated the authority’s commitment to supporting local processors to access international markets, noting that Ghana holds a significant share of the global shea industry, valued at $6.4 billion.

“By enforcing the mandate to process at least 50 per cent of our raw materials locally, we are aggressively working toward our target of $10 billion in non-traditional export revenue by 2030,” he explained.

World Shea Expo Project Director Eric Banye highlighted achievements from the previous edition, noting strong international participation and expanded industry engagement.

He said the Expo attracted nearly 8,000 participants from 16 countries, with 136 exhibitors showcasing more than 716 shea products in a dedicated Shea Village.

According to him, women represented 82 per cent of participants, youth 64 per cent, and persons with disabilities 1.4 per cent. The event also brought together 37 government agencies, 18 financial institutions, 94 diplomatic missions and development partners, eight academic and research institutions, six second-cycle schools, 21 media houses, eight traditional leaders, and 512 micro, small and medium enterprises, alongside women’s cooperatives.

He further disclosed that 10,000 business-to-business linkages were facilitated, while the Government of Ghana donated 20,000 units of PPE to support workers in the sector.

Private sector support was reaffirmed by the Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Golden Tree Limited, Alhaji Imoru Alhassan, who said the company remained committed to expanding opportunities for women and youth in the industry.

“Having successfully partnered with government and stakeholders to organise the 2025 World Shea Expo in Tamale, Savannah Golden Tree Limited stands fully committed to delivering the 2026 edition with even greater success,” he stated.

Alhaji Imoru also appealed to traditional authorities to help protect shea resources.

“Help us to jealously protect the shea tree as a valuable resource,” he urged.

Busa Naa, Naa Ali Pelpuo Yelmaana, also underscored the role of traditional leaders in safeguarding shea parklands.

“Our women wake up at dawn and brave snake-infested bushes without proper gear to sustain our communities,” he said. “The traditional council publicly pledges to enforce protective bylaws for both our invaluable shea trees and the women who harvest them.”

The event climaxed with the official unveiling of the World Shea Expo 2026 logo, accompanied by chants of “Kruya, kruya” filling the hall.

Following the launch declaration by Dr Otokunor on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, organisers presented PPE to various shea-picking cooperatives.

The equipment included locally manufactured Wellington boots designed to protect pickers from snake bites, as well as extended protective gloves for bush harvesting.

The Bimbu Meyiri Foundation received the first batch alongside an “aboboyaa” (tricycle) to assist in transporting shea nuts. Organisers indicated that other high-performing associations would also receive similar support.

Representatives from the Chansa and Wechau shea-picking groups later received their allocations.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of the women’s groups, Boli Pognaa Hajia Pognaa Afisata, who is also ambassador for the Shea Parks Resource Hub Project, expressed appreciation to the President and donors.

“Our women are the architects of our prosperity,” she declared. “Providing this safety gear is not just a practical contribution; it is an act of dignity. When we protect the picker, we protect the harvest. When we add value to the harvest, we transform our region.”

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