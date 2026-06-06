Firefighters cut through mangled taxicab to save trapped passenger after STC bus crash

A team of frontline rescue operatives from the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station executed a rescue operation on Thursday night, cutting through a completely crushed taxicab to extricate a trapped passenger following a head-on collision with an Intercity STC coach.

The near-fatal motoring accident occurred along the main highway at Konongo Akrantiebesa, in proximity to the Next Bon Gas Filling Station, on Thursday night, June 4, 2026.

The impact of the cross-regional crash left both high-occupancy and compact vehicles badly damaged. The structural impact was particularly severe for the small commercial vehicle, leaving the taxi's engine compartment destroyed and compressed into the passenger cabin.

Before the arrival of the firefighters, bystanders and local drivers rushed to the smoking wreckage to pull out those who could be reached.

The initial search-and-rescue efforts by these good Samaritans resulted in the successful evacuation of three heavily bleeding victims from the vehicles. The three injured individuals were immediately rushed in passing vehicles to the nearby Steward Hospital for emergency medical stabilisation.

However, the rescue efforts of the bystanders hit a roadblock when they discovered a fourth passenger inside the crushed taxi. The victim's lower limbs were tightly pinned beneath the crumpled dashboard and chassis framework of the compressed Kia Picanto.

Following a distress call to the emergency lines, a rescue crew from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Konongo-Odumasi detachment arrived at the scene.

Utilising specialised hydraulic cutting equipment, cutters, and spreaders, the firefighters meticulously cut away the mangled steel pillars of the taxi, executing a textbook extrication to pull the trapped victim out alive.

Once freed from the wreckage, the emergency crew ensured he received immediate, advanced medical attention, coordinating his rapid transfer to the Asante Akyem Central Hospital for intensive orthopaedic care.

Confirming the casualty details of the accident, senior GNFS operational handlers revealed that a total of four people sustained injuries in the crash, but miraculously, no fatalities were recorded at the scene.

The accident caused temporary traffic congestion on the busy highway, with firefighters working under floodlights to clear the leaking oil, broken glass, and scattered car parts from the road to prevent a secondary ignition at the nearby gas filling station.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, in close collaboration with fire investigators, has officially impounded the remains of the two vehicles. Intensive investigations are currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.