MomsConnectGH marks Mental Health Awareness Day and Mother’s Day with donation to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

As part of activities to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Day and Mother’s Day, MomsConnectGH organised a donation drive to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital last Saturday under its outreach initiative, The Hannah Project.

The initiative formed part of the organisation’s broader commitment to supporting vulnerable groups in society while creating awareness around mental health challenges, particularly those affecting women and mothers.

The donation included essential supplies and welfare items for patients at the hospital.

Speaking during the donation, Co-Partner of MomsConnectGH, Elizabeth Owusu-Boadi, said the initiative was inspired by the need to show compassion and support to people facing mental health challenges, especially women and mothers.

She noted that many women continue to struggle silently with mental health conditions such as postpartum depression.

“Postpartum depression is one of the mental health issues many women go through, yet it is not spoken about enough. Many mothers suffer in silence because of stigma, lack of awareness, and limited support systems,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Boadi explained that the decision to visit the Accra Psychiatric Hospital was intentional and aimed at reminding patients that they are loved, valued, and not forgotten.

“We wanted to come here not just with donations, but with kindness, hope, and support for the patients and staff here,” she added.

She also called on the government, civil society organisations, and private institutions to increase support for psychiatric healthcare facilities nationwide.

“Mental healthcare is just as important as physical healthcare. We all have a role to play in supporting mental health institutions and creating more awareness around these issues,” she stated.

Head of Public Relations at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Peggy Asiedu Ekremet, thanked MomsConnectGH for the gesture and encouraged the public to pay more attention to mental health.

“Mental health issues can affect anyone. Seeking help is a sign of strength and not weakness. We encourage people to speak up and seek professional support when they need it,” she said.

MomsConnectGH said that The Hannah Project forms part of its broader mission to build a supportive community for mothers and positively impact lives through outreach and wellness initiatives.

The group also expressed appreciation to all individuals, partners, and organisations who contributed to the success of the donation exercise.

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