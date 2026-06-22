GCB Capital supports men’s mental health with medical equipment donation to Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
GCB Capital Ltd (GCL), the investment banking subsidiary of GCB Bank Plc, has donated medical equipment to the Men’s Ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in a gesture to mark Father’s Day and Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
The donation ceremony took place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the hospital, bringing together management and staff of the facility, personnel from GCB Capital, and male patients receiving treatment.
The items donated included 20 stethoscopes, two centrifuges, two autoclaves, two suction machines or respirators, 10 infrared gun thermometers, two stadiometers, a refrigerator, and lunch for all male patients.
Speaking at the ceremony, Managing Director of GCB Capital, Kofi K. El-Awuku, said the gesture was intended to honour men battling mental health conditions and to support efforts to improve care delivery.
“This donation is a token of our recognition of the strength, courage, and fatherhood of men undergoing mental health treatment.
"We also wish, through this gesture, to support Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month by providing practical resources that improve the quality of psychiatric and general medical care.”
Head of Public Relations at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr Peggy Asiedu Ekremet, thanked GCB Capital for what she described as a timely intervention.
“This equipment will significantly ease the pressure on our existing resources and contribute to better health outcomes for the men in our care. We are deeply grateful to GCB Capital for this timely and meaningful show of support.”
The donation formed part of activities to recognise Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and highlight the importance of supporting men facing mental health challenges.
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