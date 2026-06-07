Accra Psychiatric Hospital gets major facelift through KGL Foundation

The KGL Foundation has completed the renovation of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) Centre of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, reaffirming its commitment to improving mental health care delivery and supporting the well-being of patients across Ghana.

The refurbishment forms part of the Foundation’s broader mental health initiative, which seeks to create a more welcoming, dignified, and patient-friendly environment for individuals seeking mental health services.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of KGL Foundation, Elliot Dadey, said the project was inspired by the need to make a lasting impact on mental health care while encouraging greater investment and support for the sector.

He noted that the physical environment of a health facility plays a crucial role in the recovery process of patients, adding that the upgraded facility will provide a more conducive atmosphere for treatment and care.

Hospital Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, lauded the Foundation for the intervention, describing the transformation as significant and far-reaching. According to him, the renovated facility has improved the hospital’s image, enhanced safety and comfort within consulting rooms, and made the institution more welcoming to patients and visitors.

He further observed that the facelift is helping to change public perceptions of mental health care and encouraging more people to seek professional support when needed.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by key stakeholders in the mental health sector, including Dr. Eugene Dordoye, Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority; Dr. Susan Seffah, Clinical Coordinator; Dr. Peggy Asiedu Ekremet, Head of Public Relations and Deputy Clinical Coordinator; Mr. Victus Kpesese, Director of Administration at the Mental Health Authority; and Mr. Emmanuel Hanson Torde, Deputy Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

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