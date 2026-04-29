Sammi Awuku, KGL CEO to attend LONACI’s 55th anniversary celebration in Abidjan

Former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Kwabena Awuku, popularly known as Sammi Awuku, together with Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, are expected to participate in a major continental event in Abidjan as the Loterie Nationale de Côte d’Ivoire (LONACI) marks 55 years of operations and institutional growth.

The high-profile ceremony, scheduled for April 30, 2026, at the Sofitel Hotel, is expected to attract key stakeholders from across Africa’s lottery and gaming industry. Participants are anticipated to include directors-general of national lottery bodies, representatives of the World Lottery Association, and executives involved in revenue mobilisation strategies across the continent.

Mr Awuku, who previously led the NLA, is expected to attend as a special guest alongside KGL Group's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dadey. KGL Group, a major digital and online lottery partner, has in recent years expanded its footprint beyond Ghana, including strategic operations in Côte d’Ivoire, where it collaborates with LONACI to enhance digital lottery systems and strengthen revenue streams.

Mr Awuku’s participation in the anniversary event underscores his continued involvement within Africa’s lottery ecosystem. During his tenure at the NLA, he is credited with leading digital transformation initiatives, strengthening transparency, and increasing revenue mobilisation within Ghana’s lottery sector.

His tenure also saw him serve as the immediate past Vice President (Anglophone Division) of the African Lotteries Association, where he contributed to advancing collaboration among lottery institutions across the continent.

Beyond administrative leadership, Mr Awuku has participated as a speaker at conferences organised by the World Lottery Association, contributing to discussions on policy, innovation and regulation within the gaming sector. His work in the public sector has earned him recognition, including back-to-back Public Sector CEO of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023.

The anniversary celebration represents a significant milestone not only for Côte d’Ivoire but also for the wider African lottery industry. Established more than five decades ago, LONACI has grown into one of West Africa’s leading lottery institutions, contributing to national development through revenue generation and social intervention initiatives.

Under the leadership of its Director-General, Dramane Coulibaly—who also serves as President of the African Lotteries Association—the institution has expanded its operational scope and strengthened international partnerships.

The 55th anniversary celebrations are expected to include reflections on LONACI’s history, its contribution to national development, and the future of lottery operations in an increasingly digital and regulated global environment.

Mr Awuku is expected to engage stakeholders at the event, sharing insights drawn from his experience and emphasising the importance of innovation and cross-border collaboration in strengthening Africa’s gaming sector.

KGL Group’s participation, led by Mr Dadey, also highlights the growing role of private sector partnerships in modernising lottery operations across Africa. The company’s expansion into the Ivorian market in recent years is reported to have improved efficiency and revenue performance within LONACI’s operations.

The event is also expected to feature high-level engagements with industry leaders and policymakers, including a reception hosted by LONACI’s leadership and interactions with representatives of global lottery organisations.

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