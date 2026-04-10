KGL to honour 2025 Corporate Income Tax obligations with GHC150m April payment

The Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey, has announced that the company will pay GHC 150 million in taxes to the Ghana Revenue Authority within the month, reaffirming its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship.

Mr. Dadey made this known during his address on “Good Corporate Citizenship in Building Sustainable African Businesses — The KGL Case Study” at the Kwahu Business Forum 2026, held in the Eastern Region.

In attendance were President John Mahama; Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Hon. Elizabeth Agyare, Minister of Trade and Agribusiness; Seth Terkper, Presidential Advisor on the Economy; Sylvester Mensah, CEO of EXIM Bank; captains of industry; and other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Mr. Dadey emphasized that taxation remains a vital tool for national development, enabling government to fund infrastructure, social services, and long-term economic growth. He noted that beyond being a legal obligation, tax compliance is a shared responsibility essential to building a prosperous and resilient nation.

“KGL is committed not only to meeting its tax obligations but to doing so in a manner that reflects our broader responsibility to national development,” he stated.

Mr. Dadey further highlighted the need for a fair and transparent tax system, urging all stakeholders to fulfill their obligations. He emphasized that, over the past five years, KGL has been among the few companies to consistently file its annual returns promptly and undergo comprehensive audits by the GRA.

He also cautioned against tax policies that could hinder business growth, stressing that the right balance must be struck to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

The announcement of the GHC 150 million tax payment has been widely viewed as a strong demonstration of corporate accountability and leadership within the private sector.

In his remarks, President Mahama commended Mr. Dadey for leading by example and “walking the talk” as a good corporate citizen. He urged other corporate leaders to emulate this approach and added that he looks forward to seeing the payment made at the GRA.

Participants at the forum also commended KGL’s approach, noting that such commitments set a positive standard for businesses across the country and the continent.

KGL was one of the platinum sponsors for this year’s Kwahu Business Forum.

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