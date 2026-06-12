Bank of Africa partners schools nationwide for tree planting, promotes financial inclusion through education

The Bank of Africa Ghana has launched a nationwide tree planting initiative in collaboration with schools as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability while deepening financial inclusion through education.

The Bank's team visited Ford International School, where they interacted with students and teachers, planted trees, and highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship and financial literacy.

The Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Leila Pentsil, said the initiative goes beyond planting trees.

"We are collaborating with schools across the country not only to support environmental sustainability through tree planting but also to deepen financial inclusion through education," she said.

She explained that introducing students to financial education at an early age will help them build responsible financial habits and prepare them for the future.

"We believe financial literacy should start early. By engaging students today, we are helping to raise a generation that understands the value of saving, planning and making informed financial decisions," Ms. Pentsil added.

She also noted that the programme reflects the Bank's commitment to creating long-term social impact.

"Our commitment is not only to banking but also to investing in communities. Through initiatives like this, we are nurturing both the environment and the next generation," she said.

Students and teachers at Ford International School took part in the tree planting exercise and commended the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to contribute to environmental conservation while learning valuable financial skills.

Bank of Africa says it will continue partnering schools nationwide to promote climate action, environmental conservation and financial inclusion through education.

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