Football | National

WAFCON 2026: Bank of Africa sponsors JoySports to cover tournament in Morocco

Source: Joy Sports   
  24 July 2026 3:11pm
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Financial institution Bank of Africa will sponsor Multimedia Group Limited for their coverage of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The bank has committed resources to aid Lawrence Degraft Baidoo of the Joy Sports desk in telling the stories surrounding the continental tournament.

The Bank of Africa representatives, led by Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Leila Pentsil, made the cash presentation to JoySports on Friday, July 24, during Game Plan, which is hosted by editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo.

"Last year we hosted the Black Queens after their big show in WAFCON, and we promised them that we were going to support them," Pentsil said.

"We have the pleasure and the spirit to let everyone know that we are here to fully sponsor an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco for the WAFCON for one journalist from the Multimedia Group."

The 2026 WAFCON starts on Sunday, July 26, with the tournament being played in two cities, Rabat and Casablanca.

The Black Queens will be based in Casablanca for their group campaign, where they face Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali.

The team's first fixture is on Wednesday, July 29, at the Rachid Moulay Stadium.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the competition, having come from behind to beat Morocco in the final last year.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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