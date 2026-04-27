Bank of Africa to scale up SME support to drive job creation

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Africa BMCE Group, Amine Bouabid, has announced plans to scale up support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of efforts to boost job creation across its markets.

Speaking during a cocktail reception held in his honour as part of an official visit to Ghana, Mr. Bouabid stressed the importance of SMEs to economic transformation.

“SMEs are the backbone of our economies. If we are serious about job creation and inclusive growth, then we must deliberately increase support to this sector,” he said.

“At Bank of Africa, we are scaling up financing, advisory services, and partnerships to ensure small businesses can grow and create sustainable jobs across our markets.”

The event brought together key stakeholders, including clients, partners, and senior management of Bank of Africa Ghana, providing an opportunity to strengthen relationships and discuss strategies to drive business growth.

Managing Director of Bank of Africa Ghana, Abderrahmane Belbachir, reinforced the bank’s commitment at the local level, noting that the Ghana subsidiary will diversify its investment portfolio while expanding support for businesses and key industries.

“We are repositioning our operations in Ghana to better support businesses. This includes diversifying our investments and increasing access to financing for SMEs and key sectors of the economy,” he explained.

“Our focus is to build long-term partnerships with our clients and provide tailored solutions that respond to their evolving needs.”

Also speaking at the event, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Bank of Africa Ghana, Leila Pentsil, highlighted the importance of collaboration in achieving the bank’s objectives.

“Engagements like this are critical in strengthening our relationships with clients and partners. They allow us to share our vision and align on how best we can support business growth,” she noted.

“We remain committed to communicating our value and supporting enterprises that are driving Ghana’s economic development.”

The renewed push by Bank of Africa BMCE Group underscores its broader strategy to promote inclusive growth, strengthen private sector development, and contribute to sustainable job creation across Africa.

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