Nigerian youths: Stop facebooking and face the book

As another election cycle approaches, Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. The challenges confronting the nation are no longer abstract talking points reserved for television debates and political rallies. Insecurity continues to threaten communities, economic hardship weighs heavily on families, unemployment remains a concern for millions of young people, and public trust in institutions is under strain. Yet amid these realities, one group possesses the numbers and energy to shape or reshape the country's future: Nigerian youths – aka Aluta Continua.

The problem is not that young people are disengaged. On the contrary, they are among the most active participants in political conversations. Every day, social media platforms are flooded with opinions, arguments, memes, and trending hashtags about politicians, politics and parties. Unfortunately, much of this engagement ends where it begins: online.

Nigeria does not need more keyboard warriors. It needs informed citizens. The time has come for Nigerian youths to stop merely "Facebooking" and start “facing the book”.

The book of facts, policies, governance, and civic responsibility. Elections are too important to be reduced to social media battles fought with misinformation, disinformation, tribal sentiments, and personality cults. The future of over 230 million people cannot be determined by who wins an argument in a comment section.

The first responsibility of every eligible young Nigerian is to obtain a Permanent Voter Card (PVC). Complaining about poor leadership while refusing to register and vote is a contradiction. Democracy rewards participation, not spectatorship. Every vote may seem insignificant in isolation, but collectively, votes determine who occupies positions of power and who makes decisions affecting security, education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunities.

Beyond voter registration lies an even greater responsibility: understanding the issues. Insecurity has become one of the defining challenges of our time. From terrorism and banditry to kidnapping and communal violence, countless Nigerians live with uncertainty and fear. Young voters must demand concrete solutions from political candidates. What are their plans for strengthening early warning and intelligence gathering? How will they improve policing? What strategies do they propose for addressing the root causes of violence, including poverty, unemployment, and weak institutions? These questions matter far more than campaign slogans.

Similarly, the economy deserves serious scrutiny. Candidates must explain how they intend to create jobs, support entrepreneurship, stabilise the currency, attract investment, and improve infrastructure. Youths should not settle for promises. They should insist on policies, timelines, and measurable outcomes. As the saying goes, and we have seen clearly, “it is always easier to run for an office than to run the office”

Unfortunately, “JAPA” is no longer the lucrative alternative it was once perceived to be. Across many destination countries, immigration policies are becoming more restrictive, the cost of living is rising, and employment opportunities are increasingly competitive. While migration may provide opportunities for some, it cannot be the solution for millions of young Nigerians

The danger of modern politics is that image often overshadows substance. Politicians understand the power of social media and frequently invest more effort in managing perceptions than in presenting solutions. Young voters must resist the temptation to become unpaid campaign agents. Their loyalty should be to their future and to Nigeria, not to political parties or personalities.

This requires interrogating manifestos rather than celebrating them. Every manifesto should be examined critically. Are the proposals realistic? How will they be funded? Have similar promises been made before? What evidence suggests they can be implemented? Democracy functions best when citizens ask difficult questions and refuse to accept vague assurances often described as “political promises”.

Educational institutions, civil society organisations, religious bodies, community leaders, and Nigeria’s vibrant creative industry all have critical roles to play in strengthening democratic participation. Given its enormous reach and influence, the creative industry can be a powerful vehicle for promoting civic responsibility, voter awareness, and issue-based political engagement. By fostering a culture of informed engagement, critical thinking, and responsible citizenship, these agencies can help build a generation of young Nigerians who view voting not merely as a right but as a civic duty and an opportunity to shape their future and the future of their country.

History shows that nations change when their youth move beyond outrage and embrace responsibility. Nigeria's young population is often described as its greatest asset. That description will remain meaningless unless it translates into informed participation, critical thinking, and active citizenship.

The next election should not be won by the loudest voices online but by the most informed voters at the ballot box. The future belongs to those who study and understand the issues, question the candidates, scrutinise the manifestos, obtain their voter cards, and cast their votes and above all challenge illiberal statutes and policies

Nigeria's youth must choose whether to spend the coming months chasing trends or shaping history. The nation needs fewer social media warriors and more informed citizens. It is time to stop Facebooking and face the book!

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.